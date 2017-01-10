Fraser Balmain and Val Rapava Ruskin: Gloucester sign props for next season

Fraser Balmain is yet to make a Premiership appearance for Leicester this season

Gloucester have agreed deals with Leicester Tigers prop Fraser Balmain and Worcester Warriors prop Val Rapava Ruskin.

Balmain, 25 and Rapava Ruskin, 24, will both join the Cherry and Whites for the 2017-18 season.

Tight-head Balmain has agreed a move to Kingsholm following a six-year stint at Welford Road.

Georgia-born loose-head Rapava Ruskin, who has lived in England since the age of two, joined Warriors in 2014.

They join back row Carl Fearns, who has agreed a move from Lyon, in committing to Premiership club Gloucester for next season.

"It's a big disappointment to lose Val," Worcester coach Carl Hogg told BBC Hereford & Worcester. "But players sometimes see their futures elsewhere. That's life.

"He came to us in 2014 having been in and around two or three clubs and he's developed into a very good Premiership player. He's got the ability to play for England.

"Mefin Davies on our coaching team has done wonderful work with him over the last two and a half years and huge credit should go to him."