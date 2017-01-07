Premiership: Gloucester 55-19 Worcester Warriors

Matt Scott's first-half try was Gloucester's second of the game and his first of two

Aviva Premiership Gloucester (24) 55 Tries: May, Scott 2, Rowan, Afoa, Sharples, Hohneck Cons: Laidlaw 3, Twelvetrees 4 Pens: Laidlaw, Burns Worcester (7) 19 Tries: Vuna, Cavubati, Fa'osiliva Cons: Mills 2

A dominant Gloucester eased to a bonus-point Premiership win with seven tries against a poor Worcester at Kingsholm.

Jonny May, Matt Scott and Jacob Rowan scored first-half tries for the hosts, with Cooper Vuna crossing for Warriors.

After the break, Scott got a second and John Afoa, Charlie Sharples and Josh Hohneck all went over as the hosts' run of two straight league losses ended.

Consolations from Tevita Cavubati and Alafoti Fa'osiliva mattered little in Warriors' ninth league loss this term.

Billy Twelvetrees kicked four conversions for Gloucester, after three from Scotland's Greig Laidlaw, while penalties from Laidlaw and Billy Burns completed an emphatic scoreline.

The result left 11th-placed Worcester just one point above the bottom, after 12th-placed Bristol earned a losing bonus point at Northampton.

In-form Gloucester are eighth, two points below the top six after their fourth league win of the season.

The margin of victory was the Cherry and Whites' greatest of the season in all competitions, while it was Worcester's heaviest league loss of the campaign.

Gloucester director of David Humphreys:

"I think coming off the back of so many close defeats in this competition, and having been left very disappointed by the last couple of weeks, today we showed how we can play.

"The basics were all there - the set-piece was good, our defence was good - and we took our opportunities.

"At this moment in time, it feels like our best performance of the season. Beating Wasps at home was an outstanding performance, but today was a case of in order to score that many points, we took our opportunities."

Worcester head coach Carl Hogg:

"We are hugely disappointed. We came here off the back of a good win last weekend, but we were 17-0 down early on and gave ourselves a mountain to climb. When you are playing catch-up rugby, it blows out to the score it was.

"Conceding seven tries is far too many. It was a combination of things. Our errors in the first half allowed them to get a jump-start, and we were never able to recover.

"There's been some serious words today. To ship 50-odd points is unacceptable."

Gloucester: Marshall; Sharples, Scott, Twelvetrees, May; Burns, Laidlaw; Hohneck, Hibbard, Ma'afu, Savage, Thrush, Moriarty, Rowan, Morgan.

Replacements: Matu'u, McAllister, Afoa, Latta, Ludlow, Vellacott, Symons, Halaifonua.

Worcester: Shillcock; Hammond, Olivier, Willison, Vuna; Mills, Dowsett; Ruskin, Singleton, Schonert, O'Callaghan, Barry, Faosiliva, Lewis, Dowson (capt.).

Replacements: Bregvadze, Leleimalefaga, Alo, Cavubati, Spencer, Mama, Baldwin, Howard.

