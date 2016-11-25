Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien lauds 'phenomenal' Rory Best as the hooker and captain prepares to win his 100th cap in Saturday's game against Australia in Dublin.

"He is a leader. Someone you look to when you are under pressure," said O'Brien.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray added that all the national team's squad has "unbelievable respect" for the 34-year-old Ulsterman.

Video is UK only.