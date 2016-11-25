BBC Sport - Sean O'Brien lauds 'phenomenal' Rory Best as hooker and captain prepares to win 100th cap
Best a 'phenomenal player and captain' - O'Brien
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland flanker Sean O'Brien lauds 'phenomenal' Rory Best as the hooker and captain prepares to win his 100th cap in Saturday's game against Australia in Dublin.
"He is a leader. Someone you look to when you are under pressure," said O'Brien.
Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray added that all the national team's squad has "unbelievable respect" for the 34-year-old Ulsterman.
