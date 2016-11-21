Calum Clark: Northampton Saints flanker charged over 'striking with elbow'

Calum Clark was banned for 32 weeks in 2012

Northampton flanker Calum Clark has been charged with striking Worcester's Donncha O'Callaghan with his elbow.

Ex-England flanker Clark was involved in an incident with lock O'Callaghan in the first half of Saturday's match.

Worcester's Ryan Mills has been charged with dangerous tackling following an incident with Rory Hutchinson.

Clark, who recently returned after 11 months out injured, and Mills will face Rugby Football Union disciplinary panels on Wednesday.

Saints won the match 18-17 at Sixways.

In 2012, Clark was suspended for 32 weeks following an incident which left Leicester's Rob Hawkins with a broken elbow.

He was also sent off for head-butting in the 2008 Junior World Cup final while playing for England Under-20s.