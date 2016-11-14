Carl Fearns: Gloucester sign back row from Lyon ahead of 2017-18 season

Former England Saxons player Carl Fearns played 56 times for Bath between 2011 and 2015

Premiership club Gloucester have signed back row Carl Fearns from French Top 14 side Lyon for next season.

The 27-year-old former Sale Sharks and Bath forward joined Lyon in 2015 and will complete his second term in France before moving to Kingsholm next summer.

He helped Lyon return to the French top flight by winning promotion last term.

"He's made it clear he wants to play in the Premiership to give himself the best chance of playing for England," director of rugby David Humphreys said.

Fearns added: "I've really enjoyed playing my rugby in France and I feel as though I have become a better player for it. I'm excited to return to the Premiership and get stuck in."

The length of his contract has not been disclosed, but French newspaper L'Equipe reports he has agreed a three-year deal.