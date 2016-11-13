BBC Sport - Emerging Irish players keen to make mark
Emerging Irish players keen to make mark
- From the section Irish Rugby
Emerging Irish players Garry Ringrose and Tiernan O'Halloran have earned praise for their performances in the autumn international against Canada.
Fleet-footed outside centre Ringrose and two-try full-back O'Halloran starred as an Irish second string won 52-21 in Dublin.
They will be hoping to be retained in the squad for the rematch against New Zealand on 19 November.
