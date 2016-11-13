BBC Sport - Emerging Irish players keen to make mark

Emerging Irish players keen to make mark

Emerging Irish players Garry Ringrose and Tiernan O'Halloran have earned praise for their performances in the autumn international against Canada.

Fleet-footed outside centre Ringrose and two-try full-back O'Halloran starred as an Irish second string won 52-21 in Dublin.

They will be hoping to be retained in the squad for the rematch against New Zealand on 19 November.

