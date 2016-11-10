Glasgow's Leonardo Sarto out for up to six months after shoulder surgery

Leonardo Sarto scored two tries before being injured against Leicester Tigers

Glasgow Warriors expect Italy wing Leonardo Sarto to be unavailable for up to six months following surgery.

Sarto, 24, joined Glasgow from Zebre in August and injured his shoulder during October's 42-13 win over Leicester Tigers in the European Champions Cup.

Meanwhile, Warriors and Scotland centre Richie Vernon, 29, faces a further three months out after his shoulder operation.

Glasgow say six other injured players are "making good progress".

Prop Ryan Grant, locks Scott Cummings, Greg Paterson and Tjiuee Uanivi and back-row forwards Adam Ashe and Chris Fusaro are currently sidelined for Gregor Townsend's side.

Sarto scored two tries in the win over Leicester and has made 30 appearances for his country, while Vernon has 24 Scotland caps but has not played since last season.