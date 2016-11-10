England v South Africa: Elliot Daly and Tom Wood to start for England

Media playback is not supported on this device Jones explains England selection choices

Old Mutual Wealth Series: England v South Africa Venue: Twickenham Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live, with text commentary on BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC Two, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app from 19:30 GMT and on Sunday from 13:00 GMT

Wasps centre Elliot Daly and Northampton flanker Tom Wood will start for England in Saturday's Test match against South Africa at Twickenham.

Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed Daly, 24, will make his first international start, replacing Bath's Jonathan Joseph at outside centre.

Wood, 30, will line up at open-side flanker for his first England appearance in more than a year.

Debutants Kyle Sinckler, Nathan Hughes and Ben Te'o are named on the bench.

Jonny May returns on the wing, while second row Courtney Lawes wins his 50th cap.

Daly, who has won five caps as a replacement, will form a new midfield partnership with Saracens' Owen Farrell.

"We've picked a matchday 23 with a blend of experience and youth," said Jones.

The Australian is without injured back-row contenders James Haskell, Maro Itoje, Jack Clifford, Sam Jones and Mike Williams, while winger Anthony Watson has a broken jaw.

"It's a fantastic opportunity to show how much depth we have in English rugby," added Jones.

"With a few influential players not available for selection, this is a great opportunity for some of the new faces to put both feet forward and we're backing them to do the job for us."

With Daly starting, Joseph - who had been struggling with a groin injury - drops to the bench.

Former England captain Mike Tindall told BBC Radio 5 live Daly's selection was not a big shock.

"I was lucky to play with him at Barbarians - he's just got a fantastic skill-set and the ability to beat people," said the World Cup winner.

"Elliot is a little bit more classy. He will beat you by subtlety rather than when Jonathan Joseph will stand up and go around you."

Back row Josh Beaumont and hooker Tommy Taylor are the two players to drop out of Jones' initial 25-man squad, but will travel as reserves.

Springboks opt for heavy pack

Lock Pieter-Steph du Toit will start at flanker for South Africa

South Africa are experiencing their worst run of results for a decade, having lost five of their past nine matches, including a record 57-15 home defeat by New Zealand.

Former Springbok Hennie le Roux believes the visitors are "ripe for the taking".

South Africa head coach Allister Coetzee has given a debut to centre Francois Venter, who lines up in the midfield alongside Damian de Allende.

Coetzee has opted for a heavy forward pack, with lock Pieter-Steph du Toit and Willem Alberts selected on the flanks.

"This game cannot be played without physicality or gainline dominance," Coetzee said. "This pack of forwards that we have selected suits the way we want to play."

Coetzee also says he accepts the criticism of his side from former Springbok players, but is confident his team is moving in the right direction.

"We live in a country of opinions - but we draw belief from within," he added.

"There is a plan, the players understand the plan and we are putting everything into getting the execution of the plan right."

Analysis

BBC Sport rugby union reporter Chris Jones

After struggling to settle on a gameplan so far this year, Coetzee's selection suggests the Springboks are reverting to type.

With three locks in the forward pack, South Africa will target England in the set-piece, and with wet weather forecast at Twickenham, we could be in for a tightly-fought, attritional encounter.

England are heavy favourites for good reason, but while South Africa have been poor so far in 2016, no side with the likes of Tendai Mtawarira, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager and Willem Alberts should be taken lightly.

England team: Mike Brown (Harlequins); Marland Yarde (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Wasps), Owen Farrell (Saracens), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby); George Ford (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers); Mako Vunipola (Saracens), Dylan Hartley (Northampton Saints), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers); Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints); Chris Robshaw (Harlequins), Tom Wood (Northampton Saints), Billy Vunipola (Saracens).

Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Dave Attwood (Bath Rugby), Nathan Hughes (Wasps), Danny Care (Harlequins), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby).

South Africa team: Willie le Roux (Canon Eagles), Ruan Combrinck (Xerox Golden Lions), Francois Venter (Toyota Free State Cheetahs), Damian de Allende (DHL Western Province), JP Pietersen (Leicester Tigers), Patrick Lambie (Cell C Sharks), Rudy Paige (Vodacom Blue Bulls); Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks), Adriaan Strauss (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Vincent Koch (Saracens), Eben Etzebeth (DHL Western Province), Lood de Jager (Vodacom Blue Bulls), Willem Alberts (Stade Francais), Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Western Province), Warren Whiteley (Docomo Red Hurricanes).

Replacements: Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Western Province), Steven Kitshoff (Bordeaux), Lourens Adriaanse (Cell C Sharks), Franco Mostert (Ricoh Black Rams), Nizaam Carr (DHL Western Province), Faf de Klerk (Xerox Golden Lions), Johan Goosen (Racing 92), Lionel Mapoe (Kubota Spears).

