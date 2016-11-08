Wales v Argentina: Pumas 'better' than 2012 side, says Juan Manuel Leguizamon.

Argentina dominated the second half as they won in Cardiff in 2012 - when Rob Howley was previously interim Wales coach

Under Armour Test series - Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live BBC television and radio commentary; also on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentaries

Argentina back-rower Juan Manuel Leguizamon says the current Pumas squad is better than the 2012 team which won in Cardiff.

Leguizamon, 33, was part of the side which beat the then Six Nations champions 26-12.

"I think we've improved a lot since that day, we're playing better rugby though we have a lot to learn," Leguizamon said.

The Pumas beat Japan 50-24 in their opening game of the autumn.

And their most experienced back, Juan Martin Hernandez, has since joined up with the squad that won that day.

Argentina go into Saturday's match sixth in the World Rugby rankings, one ahead of Wales.

Leguizamon has two wins from five encounters with Wales among his 74 caps.

"We had a good game that day [winning 26-12 in 2012], the year after was pretty hard for us [losing 40-6], but as always we know Wales is one of the best teams in the world," he told BBC Wales Sport.

Head coach Daniel Hourcade guided Argentina to the 2015 World Cup semi-finals

The former London Irish forward is not reading too much into Wales' 32-8 hammering at the hands of Australia.

"Every game is different, we saw the press has been a bit hard on them, but Wales is Wales. We know we have to have a lot of respect and it's going to be a very hard game," he said.

"Every time we come to Europe you have to be very focused and precise. [Sam] Warburton is the captain and an important player [returning to the side]."

Super opportunity

The former London Irish and Stade Francais flanker is one of the players who returned home to play for the new Super Rugby side, Los Jaguares, in 2016, after the Argentine union decided not to pick European-based players for the national side.

"It's amazing, it's an opportunity we are enjoying, and we are privileged people to be playing Super Rugby, the first team in Argentina," he said.

"From my point of view I think being eligible for Argentina is the most important thing, so for me the decision wasn't hard to take."

Argentina had one win from six in the southern hemisphere's 2016 Rugby Championship, while Los Jaguares won 4 out of 15 Super Rugby games.

Cardiff memories

Argentina's last trip to Cardiff saw them defeat Ireland 43-20 in the 2015 World Cup quarter-final.

"I think it's the match I've enjoyed most in my life, and coming back here brings a lot of memories of that big game," said flanker Pablo Matera.

"Hopefully we'll manage to play at the same level we played that day. Everything we wanted to do in that game, we did well, and that's how we beat Ireland by so much."

Argentina will also come up against Scotland and England on their 2016 tour after facing Wales and Japan.

Wales have called up uncapped 18-year-old Ospreys wing Keelan Giles for the rest of the autumn international series following an injury to Hallam Amos.