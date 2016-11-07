Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell, Billy Vunipola & Sarah Hunter on player of year shortlists

From the section

Owen Farrell's try helped clinch England's series win against Australia in the summer

Saracens and England trio Maro Itoje, Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola have been named on a six-man shortlist for World Rugby's men's player of the year.

Ireland's Jamie Heaslip is also included, along with All Blacks pair Beauden Barrett and Dane Coles.

Itoje is also shortlisted for the breakthrough player of the year.

England's Sarah Hunter is nominated for women's player of the year along with New Zealand's Fiao'o Fa'amausili, and Gaelle Mignot of France.

England boss Eddie Jones is a contender for coach of the year, as are Fiji's Ben Ryan and New Zealand's Steve Hansen.

The awards will be presented next Sunday in London.

