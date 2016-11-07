Wales v Argentina: Liam Williams and Jake Ball boost hosts

Liam Williams has played full-back and wing for Wales and Scarlets

Wales Under Armour Test series - Wales v Argentina Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live BBC television and radio commentary; also on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentaries

Wales expect full-back Liam Williams and lock Jake Ball to return from injury in time for Saturday's November international against Argentina.

The Scarlets players missed Wales' 32-8 defeat by Australia on Saturday.

Wales have called in Cardiff Blues pair Cory Allen and Tomos Williams as injury replacements for the games against the Pumas, Japan and South Africa.

Uncapped scrum-half Williams is included following Rhys Webb's injury against the Wallabies on Saturday.

Tomos Williams is a former Wales Under-20 cap

Liam Williams suffered an ankle injury while Ball suffered rib damage during Scarlets' European Champions Cup defeat at Saracens on 22 October.

Allen, who has won four caps, replaces Newport Gwent Dragons centre Tyler Morgan, who was released because of a hamstring injury.

Wales are still assessing the extent of Webb's injury.

In the wake of their opening series defeat, interim coach Rob Howley also indicated centre Jonathan Davies and flanker and captain Sam Warburton could return against Argentina.

Rhys Webb left the field on a buggy during the second half of Wales' loss against Australia

Davies had a hamstring issue that prompted the Wales management to replace him with fellow Scarlet Scott Williams on the eve of Saturday's game.

Having not played since 1 October because of cheekbone and neck injuries, Warburton was released to play for Cardiff Blues in their Pro12 win at Treviso on Friday.

Lock Alun Wyn Jones has returned to training after missing the game against the Wallabies following the death of his father, Tim.

Argentina began their autumn Tests with a 54-20 win over Japan in Tokyo.