Watching South Africa 'a slap in the face'
World Cup winner Joel Stransky says watching the current South Africa side "hurts terribly" and is "a proper slap in the face".
Stransky says the team are "very average", he does not think they can beat England and adds: "They might even struggle against Italy."
The Springboks face the Barbarians at Wembley on Saturday, before Tests against England, Italy and Wales.
