Wales wait on fitness of Liam Williams, Scott Williams and Jake Ball

Liam Williams was injured in Scarlets' 44-26 defeat by Saracens on 22 October

Wales Under Armour Test series - Wales v Australia Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live BBC Wales television and radio commentary; also on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentaries

Wales are waiting on the fitness of Scarlets trio Liam Williams, Scott Williams, and Jake Ball ahead of their autumn international against Australia.

All three are said to be undergoing treatment for injuries and are playing some part in training.

Liam Williams (ankle) and Jake Ball (ribs) were injured in the Scarlets' defeat at Saracens and Scott Williams (ankle) the previous week against Sale.

Captain Sam Warburton is among a group freed to play for Cardiff Blues.

Warburton was released back to Cardiff Blues to prove his fitness after cheekbone and a neck injuries, while forwards Dan Lydiate and Gethin Jenkins have done the captaincy job previously.

Alun Wyn Jones, another potential candidate, is to miss the game because of the death of his father Tim Jones.

Blues miss out

Wales also revealed who will be their scrum-half and front-row options against Australia, by releasing a group of Blues players to play in Treviso the night before the Wales game.

Lloyd Williams, Rhys Gill, Kristian Dacey, and Scott Andrews can feature at the Stadio Monigo.

That means that Rhys Webb and Gareth Davies will be Wales' scrum-halves, with Gethin Jenkins and Nicky Smith at loose-head prop, Ken Owens and Scott Baldwin are at hooker, while Samson Lee and Tomas Francis cover tight-head.

Back three options

"[Liam Williams] just trains with us, trains with the medics, does a bit of stuff with the team so we're hoping fingers crossed he comes through" said Wales kicking coach Neil Jenkins.

"Liam's has been exceptional for us this year for the Scarlets as he has been for us over a number of years."

"I think he's both [full-back and wing options], he's been outstanding at full-back but played exceptionally well for us on the win over the summer [in New Zealand]."

Jenkins did not rule out a return to the wing for Toulon's Leigh Halfpenny, who started his career in the position.

"Everyone's interchangeable with the way the game is in the back three, sometimes you want to play two players who are comfortable at full-back or wing, albeit you might be selected on the wing" he told BBC Wales Sport.

"That could well be the case for Leigh, it could well be the case for Liam, but we have George North, we have Alex Cuthbert, we have Hallam Amos, and Keelan Giles is doing pretty well as well."

Teenager Giles is training with the squad, and has taken his Ospreys try tally to eight in four games after a double in the Pro12 win against Newport Gwent Dragons.

But he will be free to line up against Munster on Friday 4 November.

Wales are due to announce their team to face Australia on Thursday, 3 November, with the captaincy set to be announced at the same time after Sam Warburton was ruled out by his neck problem.