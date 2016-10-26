Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar says his side will focus on their own performance ahead of what he expects to be a "massive challenge" against Munster in Belfast on Friday night.

The Pro12 encounter promises to be an emotional occasion as Munster play their first Irish interprovincial derby and first away match since the sudden death of their head coach Anthony Foley.

"It's a crucial time of year for us and Munster showed how good they are by beating Glasgow, even playing with 14 men for the majority of the game - that was an unbelievable performance," said Pienaar.