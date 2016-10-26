BBC Sport - Ruan Pienaar ready for 'massive challenge' posed by Munster
Pienaar ready for 'massive challenge' of Munster
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar says his side will focus on their own performance ahead of what he expects to be a "massive challenge" against Munster in Belfast on Friday night.
The Pro12 encounter promises to be an emotional occasion as Munster play their first Irish interprovincial derby and first away match since the sudden death of their head coach Anthony Foley.
"It's a crucial time of year for us and Munster showed how good they are by beating Glasgow, even playing with 14 men for the majority of the game - that was an unbelievable performance," said Pienaar.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired