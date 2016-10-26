BBC Sport - Ruan Pienaar ready for 'massive challenge' posed by Munster

Pienaar ready for 'massive challenge' of Munster

Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar says his side will focus on their own performance ahead of what he expects to be a "massive challenge" against Munster in Belfast on Friday night.

The Pro12 encounter promises to be an emotional occasion as Munster play their first Irish interprovincial derby and first away match since the sudden death of their head coach Anthony Foley.

"It's a crucial time of year for us and Munster showed how good they are by beating Glasgow, even playing with 14 men for the majority of the game - that was an unbelievable performance," said Pienaar.

Top videos

Video

Pienaar ready for 'massive challenge' of Munster

Video

'Major contender' Ding storms through - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired