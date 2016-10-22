Kingsley Jones: Dragons have 'no excuses' for defeat by Enisei-STM

Kingsley Jones was given the title of Newport Gwent Dragons' head coach in the summer of 2014

Dragons head coach Kingsley Jones says his side need to "bounce back quickly" after they lost to minnows Enisei-STM in the European Challenge Cup.

The Russian side ran in five tries and picked up a bonus point as they beat the Dragons in Krasnodar on Saturday.

The win took Enisei to the top of the Pool 3 table after they beat Worcester in the first round of matches.

"It's not what we wanted and there's no excuses. We were beaten by the better team," Jones told BBC Radio Wales.

The defeat was the Dragons' sixth in all competitions this season and the former Russia head coach wants to put things right as soon as possible.

"We need to look at a few things and make sure that we bounce back quickly," Jones continued.

"We failed to deal with their body heights in particular and also their kicking game which was excellent. Their kicker didn't miss a goal."

"It is tough [to go to Russia and perform] and that's the challenge but for 60 minutes, we were in control. They kicked two restarts and we failed to deal with that and let them back in."

After their win against Worcester, victory against the Dragons gave Enisei another scalp as they beat French Top 14 side Brive and English Premiership side Newcastle Falcons on home ground in the Challenge Cup last season.

"They're a very good team who have only lost once to a foreign team at home and that was Connacht so they're a tough pack," he added.

"But ultimately we have to be better than that and we have to come away from Russia than what we have today."