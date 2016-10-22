European Rugby Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors 24-25 CA Brive

Jamie Shillcock
Jamie Shillcock carries the ball for Worcester
European Rugby Challenge Cup
Worcester (7) 24
Tries: Penalty Try, Te'o, Short Pens: Heathcote Cons: Heathcote, Shillcock 2
Brive (10) 25
Tries: Ngwenya, Hireche, Acquier Pens: Laranjeira, Bezy Cons: Laranjeira, Bezy

Worcester Warriors slipped up in the European Rugby Challenge Cup with a disappointing home defeat by Brive.

Taku Ngwenya touched down in the corner before Warriors were awarded a penalty try as the visitors took a 10-7 half-time lead at Sixways.

Ben Te'o finished out wide to put Worcester in front after the break, but Said Hireche and Thomas Acquier tries gave Brive a 25-17 lead late on.

Andy Short pulled a try back in the last minute but Brive held on.

Worcester picked up a bonus point but have now lost both of their pool matches and sit bottom of the table.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Short, Stelling, Te'o, Adams; Heathcote, Baldwin; Bower (capt), Williams, Daniels, Kitchener, Scotland-Williamson, Taylor, Xiourouppa, Cox.

Replacements: Singleton, Appiah, Alo, Hewitt, Smith, De Cothi, Shillcock, Hammond.

Brive: Lapeyre; Ngwenya, Mignardi, Burotu, Namy; Laranjeira, Lobzhanidze; Devisme, Ribes, Bekoshvili, Uys, Snyman, Luafuta, Hireche (capt), Whetton.

Replacements: Acquier, Lavergne, Buys, Mela, Narisia, Delarue, Bezy, Masilevu.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you