European Rugby Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors 24-25 CA Brive
|European Rugby Challenge Cup
|Worcester (7) 24
|Tries: Penalty Try, Te'o, Short Pens: Heathcote Cons: Heathcote, Shillcock 2
|Brive (10) 25
|Tries: Ngwenya, Hireche, Acquier Pens: Laranjeira, Bezy Cons: Laranjeira, Bezy
Worcester Warriors slipped up in the European Rugby Challenge Cup with a disappointing home defeat by Brive.
Taku Ngwenya touched down in the corner before Warriors were awarded a penalty try as the visitors took a 10-7 half-time lead at Sixways.
Ben Te'o finished out wide to put Worcester in front after the break, but Said Hireche and Thomas Acquier tries gave Brive a 25-17 lead late on.
Andy Short pulled a try back in the last minute but Brive held on.
Worcester picked up a bonus point but have now lost both of their pool matches and sit bottom of the table.
Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Short, Stelling, Te'o, Adams; Heathcote, Baldwin; Bower (capt), Williams, Daniels, Kitchener, Scotland-Williamson, Taylor, Xiourouppa, Cox.
Replacements: Singleton, Appiah, Alo, Hewitt, Smith, De Cothi, Shillcock, Hammond.
Brive: Lapeyre; Ngwenya, Mignardi, Burotu, Namy; Laranjeira, Lobzhanidze; Devisme, Ribes, Bekoshvili, Uys, Snyman, Luafuta, Hireche (capt), Whetton.
Replacements: Acquier, Lavergne, Buys, Mela, Narisia, Delarue, Bezy, Masilevu.
