European Rugby Challenge Cup: Worcester Warriors 24-25 CA Brive

Jamie Shillcock carries the ball for Worcester

European Rugby Challenge Cup Worcester (7) 24 Tries: Penalty Try, Te'o, Short Pens: Heathcote Cons: Heathcote, Shillcock 2 Brive (10) 25 Tries: Ngwenya, Hireche, Acquier Pens: Laranjeira, Bezy Cons: Laranjeira, Bezy

Worcester Warriors slipped up in the European Rugby Challenge Cup with a disappointing home defeat by Brive.

Taku Ngwenya touched down in the corner before Warriors were awarded a penalty try as the visitors took a 10-7 half-time lead at Sixways.

Ben Te'o finished out wide to put Worcester in front after the break, but Said Hireche and Thomas Acquier tries gave Brive a 25-17 lead late on.

Andy Short pulled a try back in the last minute but Brive held on.

Worcester picked up a bonus point but have now lost both of their pool matches and sit bottom of the table.

Worcester Warriors: Pennell; Short, Stelling, Te'o, Adams; Heathcote, Baldwin; Bower (capt), Williams, Daniels, Kitchener, Scotland-Williamson, Taylor, Xiourouppa, Cox.

Replacements: Singleton, Appiah, Alo, Hewitt, Smith, De Cothi, Shillcock, Hammond.

Brive: Lapeyre; Ngwenya, Mignardi, Burotu, Namy; Laranjeira, Lobzhanidze; Devisme, Ribes, Bekoshvili, Uys, Snyman, Luafuta, Hireche (capt), Whetton.

Replacements: Acquier, Lavergne, Buys, Mela, Narisia, Delarue, Bezy, Masilevu.

