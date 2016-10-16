BBC Sport - Anthony Foley: Former Ireland coach O'Sullivan pays tribute

Ex-Ireland coach O'Sullivan in Foley tribute

Former Ireland coach Eddie O'Sullivan says it is hard to take in the news of former Ireland and Munster captain Anthony Foley's sudden death at the age of 42.

Foley, head coach at Munster, died suddenly in Paris hours before the club's European Cup game against Racing 92.

"He was part of the fabric of Irish rugby and it is hard to get your head around what has happened," said O'Sullivan.

