Ulster's Tommy Bowe and Dan Tuohy set to miss European opener

British and Irish Lions wing Tommy Bowe has made 138 appearances for Ulster

Tommy Bowe and Dan Tuohy will play for Ulster 'A' in the opening round of the British and Irish Cup on Friday.

Their selection for the team to face Jersey Reds at Shawsbridge means they will not be involved in Ulster's European Champions Cup opener away to Begles-Bordeaux on Sunday.

Both players are battling back from long-term injuries.

Tuohy has not played for Ulster in 2016 while Bowe made his return in last Friday's Pro12 defeat away to Connacht.

The 32-year-old suffered a serious knee injury at the World Cup last year and barring one Pro12 game against Zebre in April, had not played this year until last week's defeat in Connacht.

Both Bowe and Tuohy will hope the extra game time for the 'A' side on Friday will enhance their prospects of being involved in next week's Champions Cup home game against Exeter Chiefs.

Tuohy is regaining match fitness after a bad foot injury and is keen to play against his old team.

"My runout for the 'A's last weekend was the first game I've played in 2016 so I'm hungry for minutes on the pitch," he said.

"I am keen to make up for lost time and finish the year well.

"It's massively important to play as much as I can, stay fit and show the coaches I am up to full speed."