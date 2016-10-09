Sam Jones: Wasps flanker out for five months after England training camp injury

Jones was one of seven uncapped players in England's 37-man training squad

Wasps have revealed flanker Sam Jones will be out for "about five months" with the broken leg and ankle damage suffered at England's training camp.

The uncapped 24-year-old was injured during a judo session with Maro Itoje.

"He's worked his socks off to get into contention for England and we're all frustrated for Sam missing out," Wasps director of rugby Dai Young added.

There was some good news for England with Saracens saying they hope fly-half Owen Farrell will return next weekend.

Sarries director of rugby Mark McCall says he thinks the number 10 - who has yet to play this season because of a back problem - will be fit for the Champions Cup game in Toulon.

England's training sessions in Brighton have been criticised by Premiership Rugby, with the umbrella body for the top-flight clubs unhappy with the timing and intensity of the camp, during which several players sustained injuries.

In addition to Jones, Bath winger Anthony Watson broke his jaw, while Exeter counterpart Jack Nowell tore his quad muscle.

England coach Eddie Jones has introduced judo sessions to help players develop skills which will be useful in the tackle area, but Premiership Rugby said the format of the training camp was "not anticipated".

Speaking following Sunday's 30-14 defeat at Saracens, Young refused to criticise Jones' methods but said the training camp should be reviewed.

"The important thing is that we look at it and we learn from it," Young told the club website.

"England and the clubs can't go head-to-head on this.

"England is not more important than the clubs and the clubs aren't more important than England. We have to work together."