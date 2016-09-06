BBC Sport - Craig Gilroy doubtful for Ulster's Treviso game after taking knock in Dragons game
Gilroy doubtful for Ulster's Treviso game
Rugby Union
Ulster wing Craig Gilroy is following concussion protocols ahead of Saturday's Pro12 game in Italy against Treviso after taking a bang to the head in the win over the Dragons.
"He's doing return to play protocols," said Ulster's head coach Neil Doak.
"With the extra day this week, if he can get a little bit of contact done on Thursday, then he may come into the mix.
"But we're obviously preparing with other guys in mind."
