Northampton Saints: Tom Wood, Teimana Harrison & Paul Hill sign new deals

Tom Wood replaced Lee Dickson as Northampton Saints club captain this summer

Northampton Saints captain Tom Wood is one of six players to have signed new undisclosed-length deals with the club.

The 29-year-old, who has made 129 Saints appearances, is joined by two other England internationals - flanker Teimana Harrison and prop Paul Hill - in committing his future to the club.

Wood had neck surgery in May, but hopes to be fit for the start of the season.

Flankers Jamie Gibson and Ben Nutley and prop Adam Parkins have also agreed new contracts at Franklin's Gardens.

Teimana Harrison (left) made his England debut against Wales, before going on the summer tour to Australia

Along with Wood, Courtney Lawes (ankle), Ethan Waller (toe) and Tom Stephenson (foot) have all undergone operations this summer, but all are expected to be fit for the start of the 2016-17 campaign against Bath on 3 September.

Winger George North is also expected to be fit for the start of the campaign after leaving Wales' summer tour of New Zealand with a hamstring injury.

However, Jamie Elliott (shoulder), Rory Hutchinson (ankle) and Calum Clark (shoulder) are set to miss the start of the campaign.