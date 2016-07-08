Glasgow Warriors sign Kiwi fly-half Hagen Schulte on one-year deal

Schulte was born in New Zealand but is eligible to play for the Scotland national team

Glasgow Warriors have signed the New Zealand-born fly-half Hagen Schulte on a one-year contract.

Schulte - who qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother - is Warriors' eighth signing of the summer.

Warriors head coach Gregor Townsend said: "Hagen came over to Glasgow in March and spent a few weeks training with us.

"He fitted in really well with our squad. We're delighted that he's accepted the opportunity to join us."

The signing of Schulte follows the arrivals to Scotstoun of hooker Corey Flynn, winger Leonardo Sarto, scrum-half Nemia Kenatale, props Jarrod Firth and Djustice Sears-Duru, fly-half Rory Clegg and second-row Tjiuee Uanivi.