Soane Tonga’uiha: Bristol sign former Northampton Saints prop

Soane Tonga'uiha has 18 senior international caps for Tonga

Newly-promoted Bristol have signed Tonga international prop Soane Tonga'uiha from French Top 14 side Oyonnax on a one-year contract.

The 34-year-old, who has featured in two World Cups, played 121 top-flight matches in seven years at Northampton.

Tonga'uiha, who has also played for Bedford and Racing Metro, moves back to England after two seasons with Oyonnax.

Director of rugby Andy Robinson says Tonga'uiha can "provide excellent guidance" for the Premiership club.

"Soane has a wealth of experience," added Robinson. "He has proved himself to be a consistent performer at the highest level.

"I'm looking forward to playing in the Premiership again," said Tonga'uiha. "A hugely competitive league. Bristol is a good place to be - there's a buzz around the place ahead of the new season."

Bristol, making their Premiership return after a seven-year absence, were drawn in the same Challenge Cup Pool as West Country rivals Bath on Wednesday.

Saints back-row forward Jon Fisher is one of eight new players Robinson has now added to their squad ahead of the 2016-17 season.