Plymouth Albion re-sign Cornwall hooker Rupert Freestone and forward Dan Williams

Rupert Freestone made his league debut for Plymouth Albion in 2010

National One side Plymouth Albion have re-signed hooker Rupert Freestone and back-row forward Dan Williams.

Freestone, 25, made 27 appearances for Albion last season and has been part of Cornwall's County Championship-winning squad for the last two summers.

Ex-Newton Abbot player Williams, 27, made six appearances during a spell at Brickfields in the 2013-14 season.

He has also played county rugby with Devon and represented England Counties in Canada earlier this month.

"I would really like to be part of a squad that got Plymouth Albion back into the Championship," said Freestone.

Williams added: "I'm really glad to be getting back into a professional set up, and am looking forward to playing National One rugby next season."

