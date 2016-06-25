World Rugby U20 Championship 2016: England beat Ireland in final

England have scored 24 tries in their five games in Manchester

England secured their third World Rugby Under-20 title in four years with a commanding 45-21 win over Ireland.

In a dominant first half, Harlequins' Joe Marchant danced through to score, before tries from Newcastle's Callum Chick and Worcester's Huw Taylor.

Northampton's Harry Mallinder scored twice under the posts and Marchant got a second, with Ireland's points coming from Adam McBurney and Shane Daly.

Beaten by New Zealand in 2015's final, England added to wins in 2013 and 2014.

Victory at the AJ Bell Stadium has completed a emphatic turnaround by England's youngsters, who picked up just one victory in the 2016 Six Nations at the start of the year.

Head coach Martin Haag joined from Nottingham in March after that tournament and he was won all five games in charge in Manchester.

The final placings

Argentina's previous best finish was fourth in 2012

Earlier in the day, Argentina overcame South Africa 49-19 in the bronze play-off to take third place in the tournament for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, Wales won their second game of the five-week competition in the seventh placed play-off as they beat Scotland 42-19 at the Manchester City Academy Stadium.

New Zealand, who were the holders coming in to the tournament in Manchester, ended their campaign by running in nine tries in a 55-24 win over Australia to finish fifth, while France secured ninth as they beat Georgia.

Japan are relegated to the World Trophy tournament after losing 41-17 to Italy.

