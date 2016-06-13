Sale Sharks: CorpArq owner Simon Orange makes investment promise

Simon Orange's takeover ended the 16-year reign of Brian Kennedy

Sale Sharks' new owner has promised to invest millions into the Premiership side, who have also announced the signing of Leicester wing Paolo Odogwu.

Simon Orange, who is the owner of investment company CorpArq, purchased the club from Brian Kennedy last week.

"It's probably going to be millions rather than thousands," said Orange.

"We've got a plan we're putting together that is going to involve millions extra on the team per year, that's the plan."

The 46-year-old added: "We believe if we're winning then everything else will follow."

The trophy hunt

Steve Diamond and Simon Orange had been in discussions over a deal for Sale for six months

At a press conference to announce the deal, Orange and Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond revealed a board will be put in place over the next few weeks, including a new chairman.

The acquisition of Sale is the first foray into sport for CorpArq and Orange, who is the brother of ex-Take That member Jason, and he expects success.

"I've been advised to go easy on ambition but the truth of the matter is we've got involved in Sale because we want to make it a top club," he added.

"We want to be challenging for and winning titles."

Diamond, 48, has had a close friendship with the new owner that has spanned 25 years and he accepts the new setup will change their outlook.

"The expectation is enormous and gets bigger every year," said Diamond.

"We wouldn't want to be doing this job if we didn't want the expectation and we want to achieve things and in sport it is all about winning."

First arrival

Paolo Odogwu failed to make a first team appearance at Leicester

Sale have also announced they have signed Leicester Tigers winger Odogwu for next season.

The 19-year-old, who has spent time in the England Under-20 setup, came through the youth system at Leicester and is the 10th new arrival for next season.

"I've got a bigger chance of playing here than I did at Tigers," he said.

"Tigers have huge strength in depth in that position so I was never going to play. I've got a good chance here of showing what I can do."