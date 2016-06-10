England Saxons beat South Africa A in opening tour match

England Saxons' starting XV had a total of 60 senior caps between them

South Africa A v England Saxons South Africa A (3) 24 Tries: Brummer, van Zyl, Notshe Cons: Brummer 3 Pens: April England Saxons (22) 32 Tries: Hepburn, Rokoduguni, Robson, Devoto Cons: Cipriani 3 Pens: Cipriani 2

England Saxons staved off a second-half comeback to beat South Africa A 32-24 in the first of their two tour matches.

The visitors, whose starting XV had a combined total of 60 senior caps, led 22-3 at half-time thanks to tries from Alec Hepburn, Semesa Rokoduguni and Dan Robson.

South Africa went over three times after the break, but Ollie Devoto's late score made sure of the Saxons win.

Danny Cipriani also contributed two penalties and three conversions.

Francois Brummer, Piet van Zyl and Sikhumbuzo Notshe all scored tries for the hosts in Bloemfontein.

The second game between the two sides takes place Outeniqua Park in George on Friday, 17 June.

South Africa A: Leolin Zas; Travis Ismaiel, Francois Venter, Howard Mnisi, Courtnall Skosan; Garth April, Nic Groom; Thomas du Toit, Scarra Ntubeni, Vincent Koch; JD Schickerling Stephan Lewies; Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Oupa Mohoje (c), Nizaam Carr.

Replacements: Malcolm Marx, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, RG Snyman, Jean-Luc du Preez, Piet van Zyl, Francois Brummer, Lukhanyo Am.

England Saxons: Mike Haley; Semesa Rokoduguni, Nick Tompkins, Ollie Devoto, Alex Lewington; Danny Cipriani, Dan Robson; Alec Hepburn, Tommy Taylor, Kieran Brookes; Dave Attwood (c), Charlie Ewels; Don Armand, Matt Kvesic, Sam Jones.

Replacements: George McGuigan, Ross Harrison, Jake Cooper-Woolley, Mitch Lees, Dave Ewers, Micky Young, Sam James, Christian Wade.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.