Plymouth Albion must be 'more professional', says new director of rugby

Martin Hall won every major rugby league honour with Wigan Warriors

Plymouth Albion must adopt a more professional attitude, according to new director of rugby Martin Hall.

The former Wigan Warriors hooker and Wales rugby league international has joined the National One club along with new head coach Dan Parkes.

"One of the things I see quite clearly is that we can be a lot more professional," Hall said.

"That's not so much about the coaching, but it's the club - we need to have more of a professional attitude."

Parkes replaces Graham Dawe, who was sacked in April after the club was taken over by new owners, having gone into administration in March.

Hall assisted Parkes while he was head coach of National Three side Brixham, and has experience of director of rugby roles with the Welsh rugby league side, as well as with Halifax and Rochdale.

"The budget's not great, but that doesn't mean you can't be professional, and that's something that we have started and we will continue to do," he told BBC South West.

"Hopefully that'll be a reflection of our performances on and off the field."