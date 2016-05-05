Glen Ella brought in by Eddie Jones to work with England

Glen Ella was an assistant coach for Australia under Eddie Jones during the 2003 Rugby World Cup

England head coach Eddie Jones has recruited former Wallaby Glen Ella to his coaching staff for June's tour of Australia.

Ella will work with England for the duration of the three-Test series as a specialist backs and skills coach.

Ella, who played club rugby at Randwick with Jones, won four Australia caps between 1982 and 1985.

The pair also worked together when Ella was assistant coach for Australia under Jones during the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

"I'm delighted to be teaming up with Eddie again and working alongside the rest of the coaching staff," said Ella, 56, whose brothers Mark and Gary also played for Australia.

"Eddie's got England moving in the right direction, but there is still plenty of work to be done, especially in attack."

Ella has also had coaching roles with Australia sevens, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Japan, Italy and Canada.

He is the second former Australia international Jones has brought on board with England, after George Smith worked as a breakdown consultant during the Six Nations.

"Glen has one of the best attacking minds in the business," said Jones.

"Working alongside myself and the rest of the coaching team, Glen will assist me in developing our attack play strategies and also provide some specialist backs skills coaching.

"It's an area we know we need to improve and I'm sure we'll benefit greatly from having Glen on board for the tour."

The first Test between England and Australia takes place on Saturday 11 June in Brisbane.