Dominic Waldouck: London Irish centre joins Ohio in US Pro league

Dominic Waldouck has found his opportunities at London Irish limited

London Irish centre Dominic Waldouck has left the club and joined US Pro League side Ohio.

The 28-year-old has made just five appearances for the Exiles since joining from Northampton in the summer.

Waldouck joins Ohio with immediate effect, with the US Pro League season set to start on 17 April.

"I enjoyed my time at London Irish, but the opportunity to go and play in the States was too great to ignore," Waldouck told the club's website.