Charlie Sharples: Gloucester wing out for rest of season with injury

Charlie Sharples
Charlie Sharples has scored 37 tries in 141 appearances for Gloucester

Gloucester wing Charlie Sharples has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Sharples was sidelined after damaging a ligament in a 23-18 Premiership loss at London Irish on 20 March.

The 26-year-old posted on Twitter: "Thanks for all the messages regarding the injury! Absolutely gutted to miss the rest of the season."

Gloucester lie eighth in the table, 11 points below the play-off places, after Saturday's 17-12 loss at home to Bath.

England wing Jonny May is also unavailable for Gloucester for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

David Humphreys' side travel to fifth-placed Leicester Tigers on Saturday.





