England more close-knit under Eddie Jones - Billy Vunipola

Six Nations: France v England Date: Saturday, 19 March Venue: Stade de France, Paris Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary.

England are a more close-knit unit since Eddie Jones took over as head coach before this year's Six Nations, says number eight Billy Vunipola.

England secured the Six Nations title with victory over Wales last weekend and will win the Grand Slam if they beat France in Paris on Saturday.

Jones replaced Stuart Lancaster after England's disastrous 2015 World Cup.

"James Haskell never used to talk to me, but now we've started talking about stuff other than rugby," said Vunipola.

"After a few games this year, he was asking me questions and now we've made a good bond.

"We realised it was something we could improve on. You build stronger and better relationships that way."

In an interview with BBC Radio 5 live, Vunipola added that he had benefited from Jones encouraging him to play his own game.

"He has come in and had a good influence on the boys," said Vunipola, who also praised defence coach Paul Gustard and forwards coach Steve Borthwick.

"They know me quite well from Saracens, so it's about paying that trust back."

Jones is known to have a fearsome reputation, but Vunipola said: "We haven't seen Eddie lose his rag with us and I hope never to see that in my life."