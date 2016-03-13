England win Six Nations as France lose to Scotland

Media playback is not supported on this device Six Nations: 'If England prepare, we'll do the business in France' - Jones

England have won their first Six Nations title since 2011 as France's defeat by Scotland gave Eddie Jones' men an unassailable lead before the final round of matches.

The champions will attempt to secure their first Grand Slam since 2003 by beating France in Paris on Saturday.

Australian Jones - who became England's first foreign coach in November - has won the trophy at his first attempt.

"It's a fantastic achievement," he told BBC Sport.

"We've made sure the players are responsible, we play in a style that suits our resources and the players enjoy themselves."

With two points available for a win, England can not now be caught at the top of the table

Jones has overseen an evolution in England's style and personnel since taking over from Stuart Lancaster in the wake of the team's exit from the group stages of the Rugby World Cup in October.

Hooker Dylan Hartley has replaced Chris Robshaw as captain, while 21-year-old second row Maro Itoje is among those to be given debuts.

After a 15-9 victory away to Scotland in their Championship opener, England cruised to a 40-9 win over Italy before coming through strongly in the second half to beat Ireland 21-10 in Jones' first home match at Twickenham.

After holding off a late Wales rally to claim a 25-21 victory the day before, England's title was confirmed as France, the only side who could possibly overhaul them at the top of the table, were beaten 29-18 at Murrayfield.

Reacting to England's Six Nations triumph, Sir Clive Woodward, who led England to Grand Slam and World Cup glory in 2003, sent his congratulations on Twitter.

"[Winning the Six Nations] is a serious turnaround from RWC shambles - Eddie Jones 10/10 brilliant," tweeted the former England head coach.

Meanwhile, Sale hooker Tommy Taylor has replaced the injured Jamie George in England's 32-man training squad ahead of next Saturday's game against France in Paris.

Scotland meet Ireland while Wales face Italy in next weekend's other matches.

