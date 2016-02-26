Northampton Saints sign Fiji prop Campese Ma’afu

Campese Ma'afu spent two seasons with Nottingham

Fiji prop Campese Ma'afu has joined Premiership side Northampton Saints with immediate effect.

The 31-year-old has made 39 Test appearances for Fiji and played in all four of his country's games at the 2015 World Cup.

He has also played for Championship side Nottingham and Cardiff Blues.

His brother Salesi is an ex-Saints player, and saw red in the 2014 Premiership semi-final against Leicester for punching Tom Youngs.

"Campese will add to our experience in one of the most important positions on the field," director of rugby Jim Mallinder told the club website.

"We were impressed by how he played in the World Cup earlier in the season, especially against England at Twickenham."