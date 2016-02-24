Dan Lee: Cornish Pirates forward suffers 'serious knee injury' in training

Dan Lee
Dan Lee began his career at Plymouth Albion

Cornish Pirates' back-row Dan Lee could be out for a lengthy spell after suffering a knee injury.

The 22-year-old, who is an ex-England Under 19's player, made his debut in December having joined in 2014.

"He suffered a serious knee injury in training," Pirates director of rugby Ian Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I'm devastated for the lad because he was going to be playing a major part moving forward until the end of the season for us."

He added: "Hopefully when he gets his scans this week they're not as bad as they could be."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you