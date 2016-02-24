Dan Lee: Cornish Pirates forward suffers 'serious knee injury' in training

Dan Lee began his career at Plymouth Albion

Cornish Pirates' back-row Dan Lee could be out for a lengthy spell after suffering a knee injury.

The 22-year-old, who is an ex-England Under 19's player, made his debut in December having joined in 2014.

"He suffered a serious knee injury in training," Pirates director of rugby Ian Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I'm devastated for the lad because he was going to be playing a major part moving forward until the end of the season for us."

He added: "Hopefully when he gets his scans this week they're not as bad as they could be."