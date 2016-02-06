Six Nations 2016: Scotland lose 15-9 to Jones' England

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Scotland 9-15 England

RBS Six Nations Scotland (6) 9 Pens: Laidlaw 3 England (7) 15 Tries: Kruis, Nowell Con: Farrell Pen: Farrell

Scotland's wait to regain the Calcutta Cup goes on after England opened the Eddie Jones era with victory away at Murrayfield.

Four months on from a disastrous World Cup campaign on home soil, England established an early lead through George Kruis' converted try, but were then pegged back by the boot of Greig Laidlaw to make it 7-6 at half-time.

But after the hosts failed to capitalise on several promising openings, English strength from the bench helped establish a grip on what had been a messy affair.

Jack Nowell finished off a well-worked try and Owen Farrell landed his second penalty, and with their forwards increasingly in control, England closed the game out in comfort.

Scotland - who have not won the Calcutta Cup since 2008 - were left disappointed once again and their overall record remains just eight wins from nine Six Nations campaigns.

But a third successive win in Edinburgh for the men in white means Jones - who has had just seven training sessions with his new charges and had picked a team for a rumble rather than a revolution - has time to stamp his own mark on England.

Kruis missile dents Scotland's hopes

England dominated the early territory and had their first try of the Jones era when Kruis rumbled through weak Scottish tackling to crash over from four metres out.

Laidlaw landed a fine penalty and as both sides attacked from deep and wide, the match quickly became frantic and error-ridden.

England were shipping penalties at a rate - eight in the first period alone - and with George Ford struggling at fly-half, Scotland gained a foothold in the game.

Laidlaw missed from out wide but made it 7-6 from 20m out after England were burgled at the breakdown, and had Russell not rushed a straightforward drop-goal attempt the home side would have led at the break.

English replacements the difference

England's strength in depth, typified by replacement Mako Vunipola, saw off Scottish defiance

Scotland came again, setting up a series of drives deep in English territory only for errors to leave them without reward.

Jones threw on Courtney Lawes for Joe Launchbury and Mako Vunipola for Joe Marler, and as England's ball-carriers made dents, quick ball came and the points with it.

George Ford went right, prop Vunipola hit Farrell with a cute inside pass and Nowell scampered into the corner for 12-6.

Farrell kicked a penalty to the corner and England drove the line-out, hammering away at the line until Russell intercepted and almost sent Stuart Hogg away.

Farrell then stroked over a penalty from distance, only for Scotland to haul themselves to within a converted try through Laidlaw's third penalty.

But England's power from the bench snuffed out any sparks, and they will head to Rome next week with some confidence restored.

England's go-to man so often, Billy Vunipola consistently made the sort of hard yards that gave the visitors critical momentum.

What the coaches said

Scotland head coach Vern Cotter: "The players are very disappointed. That game was there to be won and that's the hard, cold fact."

England head coach Eddie Jones: "I always thought we were going to win the game unless we did something silly."

What the experts said

Former England international Jeremy Guscott: "The old coaching regime identified that Billy Vunipola could be world class. He enjoys the game more than working on his conditioning. Keep him playing and keep him motivated by picking him."

Former Scotland international Andy Nicol: "I would give Scotland a rocket, but I would give them another opportunity. That was Scotland's best team out there today, and we need to stick with them."

The recalled James Haskell and Dylan Hartley rewarded Jones with fine displays

Scotland: Hogg; Maitland, Bennett, Scott, Seymour; Russell, Laidlaw; Dickinson, Ford, Nel, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay, Hardie, Denton.

Replacements: Taylor for Seymour (65), Reid for Dickinson (57), McInally for Ford (64), Fagerson for Nel (69), Swinson for J Gray (69), Cowan for Barclay (58).

Not Used: Hidalgo-Clyne, Weir.

England: Brown; Watson, Joseph, Farrell, Nowell; Ford, Care; Marler, Hartley, Cole, Launchbury, Kruis, Robshaw, Haskell, B Vunipola.

Replacements: Youngs for Care (54), M Vunipola for Marler (49), George for Hartley (76), Lawes for Launchbury (46), Clifford for Robshaw (69).

Not Used: P Hill, Goode, Devoto.