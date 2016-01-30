Swalec League results
30 JANUARY, 2016
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
2 East
Abertysswg P - P Caerleon
Croesyceiliog P - P Abergavenny
Garndiffaith 34 - 3 Fleur de Lys
Pontypool Utd P - P Pill Harriers
Talywain P - P Abertillery/BG
Ynysddu P - P Cwmbran
2 East Central
Abercynon P - P St Peters
Barry P - P Dinas Powys
Gwernyfed 13 - 17 CR Cymry Caerdydd
Llantrisant 44 - 3 Treherbert
Penarth 5 - 28 Porth Quins
Pontyclun P - P Dowlais
2 North
Bro Ffestiniog 65 - 0 Llanidloes
Harlech 24 - 21 Denbigh
Machynlleth 10 - 8 Wrexham
Menai Bridge 10 - 24 Flint
Shotton Steel 15 - 19 Colwyn Bay
2 West Central
Aberavon Green Stars 6 - 32 Penlan
Cwmavon 3 - 22 Aberavon Quins
Cwmllynfell 47 - 5 Neath Ath
Maesteg Celtic 8 - 43 Ystradgynlais
Nantymoel 10 - 33 Brynamman
Taibach 8 - 17 Cwmgors
2 West
Aberystwyth 22 - 0 Camarthen Ath
Amman Utd 39 - 0 Tregaron
Hendy 10 - 21 Fishguard & Goodwick
Penclawdd 16 - 3 Pontyberem
Pontarddulais P - P Mumbles
Tycroes 30 - 0 Llanybydder
3 East A
Abercarn P - P Newport HSOB
Blackwood Stars P - P Monmouth
Caldicot P - P Caerphilly
Oakdale P - P New Tredegar
RTB Ebbw Vale P - P Llanhilleth
3 East Central A
Aberdare 10 - 6 Cambrian Welfare
Cilfynydd P - P Treharris
Llandaff 28 - 18 Llantwit Major
Llandaff North P - P Fairwater
Pentyrch P - P Ynysowen
Wattstown P - P Old Illtydians
3 North
Benllech P - P Welshpool
Holyhead 17 - 34 Porthmadog
Llangollen 31 - 12 Bangor
Rhyl & District 12 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog
3 West Central A
Briton Ferry P - P Morriston
Bryncethin 7 - 25 Swansea Uplands
Glyncorrwg 5 - 30 Resolven
Nantyffyllon 24 - 15 Bryncoch
Pyle 10 - 5 Abercrave *Abandoned after 35 minutes due to an injury*
3 West A
Cardigan 26 - 12 St Clears
Laugharne 60 - 10 St Davids
Milford Haven P - P Pembroke
Neyland 15 - 8 Llangwm
Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 8 Haverfordwest
3 East B
Brynithel 3 - 14 Hartridge
Hafodyrynys P - P Blaina
Machen 65 - 12 Bettws (Newport)
Tredegar Ironsides 30 - 15 Rhymney
Rogerstone P - P Beaufort
Usk 29 - 13 Crumlin
3 East Central B
Abercwmboi P - P Penygraig
Caerau Ely P - P Taffs Well
Cefn Coed P - P Cowbridge
Glyncoch P - P St Albans
Llandrindod Wells P - P Canton
Tylorstown P - P Tonyrefail
3 West Central B
Banwen P - P Bridgend Sports
Glais 61 - 0 Alltwen
Porthcawl 24 - 15 Cwmgwrach
Rhigos 15 - 22 Tonmawr
Vardre 7 - 6 Birchgrove
3 West B
Aberaeron 5 - 0 Furnace Utd
Burry Port 20 - 20 Trimsaran
Lampeter Town 29 - 5 Penybanc
Llandeilo P - P Tumble
Nantgaredig P - P Betws
3 East C
Aberbargoed P - P Newport Saracens
Hollybush P - P Trinant
New Panteg P - P St Julians
Trefil 38 - 0 Pontllanfraith
3 East Central C
Ferndale 8 - 20 Cardiff Saracens
Old Penarthians P - P Hirwaun
Sully Sports 43 - 5 Cathays
Tongwynlais P - P CIACS
Whitchurch P - P Llanrumney
3 West Central C
Crynant P - P Baglan
Cwmtwrch P - P Ogmore Vale
Fall Bay 0 - 15 Pontardawe
South Gower P - P Cefn Cribbwr
Tonna P - P Pontrhydyfen
3 West C
Bynea 52 - 13 Llandybie
Cefneithin 0 - 0 Pontyates
Llansawel P - P Penygroes
New Dock Stars 34 - 17 Pantyffynon
3 East D
Abersychan 14 - 29 Girling
Cefn Fforest P - P Old Tylerians
Forgeside 13 - 6 West Mon
Malpas P - P Aberbeeg
Rhayader 3 - 79 Markham
Tref y Clawdd 10 - 18 Cwmcarn Utd