Six Nations 2016: BBC offers extensive coverage on TV, radio and online

Gabby Logan (left), John Inverdale (centre) and Jason Mohammad

BBC Sport has extensive coverage of the 2016 RBS 6 Nations Championship across television, radio and digital platforms.

Live coverage of eight games on TV includes the climax of the tournament when England face France on 19 March.

There will be minute-by-minute coverage of all the home nations' games on BBC Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra, and across the BBC's digital platforms.

Seven matches will be on ITV.

Fans can sign up for match alerts on the BBC Sport app, and for first time can also subscribe to news alerts for Six Nations headlines and highlights. Meanwhile the app's MySport service means you can go straight to the Sport that matters to you.

This is the first year of a new six-year deal between the BBC and ITV to share the broadcast rights to the Six Nations.

A new Sunday highlights programme Six Nations Rugby Special will also have the best of the action.

There will also be weekly round-ups of the Women's Six Nations Championship and all of the action can be followed on the BBC Sport website.

The BBC's broadcasting team will include expert analysis from some of the biggest names in the sport, including Jeremy Guscott, Matt Dawson, Jonathan Davies, Keith Wood and Gavin Hastings.

All Ireland games will be live on BBC Radio Ulster, all Scotland games will be live on BBC Radio Scotland, and all Wales games are live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

Coverage changes

Fixtures and event start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. For more details of forthcoming coverage, visit the specific sport's page on the desktop website. Also, coverage on BBC Red Button can be subject to late schedule changes, so details may differ from this page.

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

