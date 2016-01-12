Alex Lewington: London Irish winger hopes to be in England mix

Alex Lewington has scored two tries in London Irish's last two Premiership games

London Irish winger Alex Lewington admits a call-up to Eddie Jones' first England squad would be a surprise.

Jones will name his first squad since being appointed England head coach on Wednesday for the upcoming Six Nations.

Injuries to a number of in-form players mean the Australian could call-up some unfamiliar names with Lewington, 24, a potential contender in the back line.

"With a couple of injuries, you never know. It would be amazing if a surprise call came through," he told BBC Sport.

England's Six Nations injury list Henry Slade (Exeter) - centre Kieran Brookes (Northampton) - prop Johnny May (Gloucester) - wing George Kruis (Saracens) - lock Jack Nowell (Exeter) - wing Dave Ewers (Exeter) - flanker Ed Slater (Leicester) - lock

Lewington has scored two tries in his last two games to help London Irish move off the bottom of the Premiership.

But the former Leicester winger, who represented his country against the Barbarians in May, has not spoken with any of the England coaching set-up this season.

"They've got a lot of things to worry about having only been in post since last month," Lewington said. "I'm probably not as high up on the priority list as a lot of other selections they've got to consider.

"But, with the injuries in the last couple of weeks, I would hope I'm in the mix to be an outside chance potentially."