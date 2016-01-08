Emyr Phillips: Wales and Scarlets hooker out for season

Emyr Phillips has also played for Llandovery and Llanelli in the Welsh Premiership

Scarlets hooker Emyr Phillips will miss the rest of the season after having reconstructive knee surgery.

The 28-year-old, who has won three caps for Wales, suffered a knee injury during Scarlets' defeat to Cardiff Blues on 1 January.

Phillips has featured in all but one of Scarlets' 15 games this season.

Scarlets are also set to be without back-row forward Jack Condy for up to 14 weeks after he had reconstructive shoulder surgery.

"Emyr underwent surgery to his knee on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the current season," said Scarlets' head of medical department Andrew Walker.

"His rehab will begin immediately and we would expect to see him back to full fitness during the pre-season."

Jack Condy played for Welsh Premiership team Cross Keys before joining Scarlets in 2015

Condy, 21, also sustained his injury during Scarlets' defeat to Cardiff Blues on New Year's Day.

Having signed his first professional contract in the summer of 2015, Condy has made nine appearances for the Scarlets.