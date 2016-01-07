BBC Sport - Matthew Morgan's wonder try for the Ospreys

Matthew Morgan's Ospreys wonder try

Matthew Morgan will join the Cardiff Blues at the end of this season from Bristol.

Before moving to the West Country, Morgan played for the Ospreys, and though never able to command a regular first team place with Wales international Dan Biggar a fixture at fly-half, still delivered special moments when he did play.

This spectacular try against Edinburgh in September 2013 was a highlight.

With Welsh language commentary.

Top videos

Video

Matthew Morgan's Ospreys wonder try

Video

Player's epic journey pays off at French Open

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: James inspires Cavs to Eastern Conference title

Video

World Cup countdown: Houghton's heroics - 1994

Video

'Easy' decision to play for Scotland - McTominay

Audio

5 live Sport

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Watch: Klopp joins fans' defiant song after final defeat

Video

Highlights: Pakistan hammer sorry England

  • From the section Cricket
Video

England have got to be smarter - Root

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'It's like a family' - Playing for Panjab FA

Video

World Cup countdown: Argentina's 24-pass goal - 2006

Video

Sohail hits winning runs for Pakistan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Buttler out lbw as England collapse

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired