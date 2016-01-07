BBC Sport - Matthew Morgan's wonder try for the Ospreys
Matthew Morgan's Ospreys wonder try
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Matthew Morgan will join the Cardiff Blues at the end of this season from Bristol.
Before moving to the West Country, Morgan played for the Ospreys, and though never able to command a regular first team place with Wales international Dan Biggar a fixture at fly-half, still delivered special moments when he did play.
This spectacular try against Edinburgh in September 2013 was a highlight.
With Welsh language commentary.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired