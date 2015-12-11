BBC Sport - Munster v Leicester: Ben Youngs swayed by Europe quest
Ben Youngs swayed by Euro quest
- From the section Rugby Union
England scrum-half Ben Youngs says Leicester's ability to regularly compete at the top level of club rugby played a big role in his decision to sign a new contract.
Tigers have won both of their matches in European Champions Cup Pool Four and a win at Munster on Saturday would go a long way to helping them reach the knockout stages.
Youngs told BBC East Midlands: "One of the reasons for staying is Leicester are always there or thereabouts, and to get international recognition you need to be playing in the biggest competitions."
