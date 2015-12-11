BBC Sport - Munster v Leicester: Ben Youngs swayed by Europe quest

Ben Youngs swayed by Euro quest

England scrum-half Ben Youngs says Leicester's ability to regularly compete at the top level of club rugby played a big role in his decision to sign a new contract.

Tigers have won both of their matches in European Champions Cup Pool Four and a win at Munster on Saturday would go a long way to helping them reach the knockout stages.

Youngs told BBC East Midlands: "One of the reasons for staying is Leicester are always there or thereabouts, and to get international recognition you need to be playing in the biggest competitions."

Top videos

Video

Ben Youngs swayed by Euro quest

Video

The last time England played Belgium at a World Cup

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Bye bye Germany, merry Mexicans & Harry Kane's lookalike?

Video

Best shots as England batsmen dominate Australia

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Costa Rica score as every nation finds the back of the net

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Video

'Extraordinary' caught and bowled to remove Hales

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired