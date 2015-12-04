Joe Launchbury has 'X factor' to be England captain - Matt Dawson

Second row Joe Launchbury has won 28 caps for England

Wasps lock Joe Launchbury has the "X factor" to be the next England captain, says World Cup winner Matt Dawson.

Current captain Chris Robshaw led England through their disastrous World Cup campaign, as they failed to progress beyond the group stages.

New head coach Eddie Jones says he intends to speak with Robshaw, but is yet to decide who his captain will be.

"I know it sounds Martin Johnson-like but Joe Launchbury could have that bit of X factor," said Dawson.

Speaking on his Radio 5 live show, the former England scrum-half added: "I get the feeling with Launchbury that the opposition and his peers look at him when they play against him and go 'awkward, difficult to play against, a pain in the backside, gets his line-outs, tough as boots, I would follow him anywhere'."

Wasps boss Dai Young has also backed 24-year-old Launchbury to succeed Robshaw.

Australian Jones, 55, who has signed a four-year deal to be England's first foreign coach, wants to name a skipper to take the team to the 2019 World Cup.

Former England and Northampton fly-half Paul Grayson added: "I would pick Joe because he's a young guy, and if he continues to improve he will guarantee his place in the team for a long time.

"He doesn't say a lot, gets around the park, a fantastic player, his peers respect him and will play for him."

Robshaw has led England since 2012 and is the second-most capped England captain of all-time.

Ex-England winger Ugo Monye, a former team-mate of Robshaw at Harlequins, revealed he has spoken to the England skipper, who he describes as "battered emotionally and physically" after the World Cup.

But Monye said that after taking some time out to think things through Robshaw still feels he can lead England and "is more determined than ever".