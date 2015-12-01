Richard Friend 'honoured' to be Launceston captain

Richard Friend had a brief spell at Barnstaple in 2012

Richard Friend says he is "honoured" to have been appointed Launceston captain.

The scrum-half has taken on the role since Jimmy Tucker was named as the club's new boss earlier this month.

"I'm delighted," said Friend, who has been part of Launceston's set-up since the summer of 2011.

"Launceston's been another home club for me. They've made it my family, so it's a complete honour to captain this club," he told BBC Radio Cornwall after the 33-8 defeat by Cambridge.

The Cornish All Blacks are still bottom of National Two South, nine points adrift of second-from-bottom Chinnor having yet to win a match all season.

But despite that, Friend is confident that the side can get away from the lower reaches of the division.

"Team spirit is good, the hunger and the want is there to pull ourselves up out of the bottom of the table," he said.

"When that first win comes I think there'll be several to follow.

"All the boys are pulling together. There's a lot of pride for this shirt, everyone's hungry for it.

"They just want to work as a team and as a family club."