World Cup 2015: Wales replace injured Allen with Tyler Morgan

Tyler Morgan has replaced injured Cardiff Blues centre Cory Allen in Wales' World Cup squad.

Allen scored a hat-trick but then tore a hamstring in Wales' opening 54-9 win over Uruguay in Cardiff on Sunday.

Newport Gwent Dragons back Morgan, 20, has won one cap for Wales, in the 21-35 warm-up loss to Ireland on 8 August.

Morgan tweeted: "Massively gutted for Cory with his injury, but hugely honoured to be called up into the World Cup squad."

Allen also took to Twitter, saying: "Thanks for all the messages. Gutted to be taking no further part in this year's RWC but it was fun while it lasted!"

A WRU statement added: "It's disappointing to lose Cory in this way, especially following his man-of-the-match display against Uruguay.

"Tyler was part of the extended squad and trained very well, and will link up with us in London later today [Monday]."

Wales face England at Twickenham on Saturday, before further Group A games against Fiji and Australia.

Props Samson Lee, Paul James and Aaron Jarvis all suffered injuries in the bonus-point win over Uruguay at the Millennium Stadium.

But so far Wales have not decided to replace any of the front-row trio for the tournament, with further updates on their injuries expected later in the week.

Lee and James have calf problems and Jarvis has a rib injury, while full-back Liam Williams has a thigh knock that is thought to be minor.

