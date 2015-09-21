Ian Davies: Cornish Pirates were 'not ready' for Rotherham loss

Tom Riley scores one of the Pirates' late tries against Rotherham

Cornish Pirates director of rugby Ian Davies says his side started too slowly in their 26-24 home loss to Rotherham in the Championship.

The Pirates trailed 13-0 at half time and were 23-3 down before Alex Cheesman got their first try after 58 minutes.

Late tries from John Stevens and Tom Riley made the score more respectable.

"We weren't great in the warm up and the three of us (coaches) looked at each other and said 'were not ready for this'," Davies told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"There were too many handling errors, nine knock-ons in the first half and it cost us in the end.

"In the second half, the bench was outstanding and we could have snatched it at the end, but that would have been a total injustice for Rotherham, but I'm pleased with the last 20 or 25 minutes."

One of the high-points of the match for the Pirates was hooker Rob Elloway making his 200th appearance for the club.

"It's a good club and been a massive part of my life and I'm just pleased that all my family and friends were here to watch it, it's just such a shame about the scoreline at the end," he said.

"The boys worked hard, we just dropped balls at key times and that cost us the game.

"This league will be close and most games will be one to two or three points, so we've just got to make this balls stick and stay on task and keep pushing on," added the German international.