BBC Sport - Ireland satisfied with win over Canada

Ireland's players are satisfied as they kick off their World Cup challenge with a 50-7 win over Canada at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.

Hooker Rory Best said it was pleasing that they converted a high percentage of their chances while fellow forward Sean Cronin and Sean O'Brien also reflected on a job well done.

Ireland, who ran in seven tries in the match, face Romania in their next Pool D match at Wembley on 27 September.

