Highlights: Ulster 28-6 Ospreys

Ulster secure a bonus-point win over the Ospreys as they score four tries in a 28-6 success in their opening Pro12 fixture at Kingspan Stadium.

Stand-in skipper Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Wiehahn Herbst and Luke Marshall all crossed the Ospreys line as the Irish province put in an impressive display.

Centre McCloskey also kicked two penalties and a conversion as he assumed kicking responsibilities in the absence of the team's regular place-kickers.