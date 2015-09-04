BBC Sport - Highlights: Ulster 28-6 Ospreys

Highlights: Ulster 28-6 Ospreys

Ulster secure a bonus-point win over the Ospreys as they score four tries in a 28-6 success in their opening Pro12 fixture at Kingspan Stadium.

Stand-in skipper Rob Herring, Stuart McCloskey, Wiehahn Herbst and Luke Marshall all crossed the Ospreys line as the Irish province put in an impressive display.

Centre McCloskey also kicked two penalties and a conversion as he assumed kicking responsibilities in the absence of the team's regular place-kickers.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ulster 28-6 Ospreys

Video

World Cup Catch-Up: Everyone's buzzing for England

Video

Highlights: Tunisia 1-2 England

Video

Watch how Match of the Day studio reacted to Kane's winner

Video

The making of England's Kane

Video

'A great platform to build on' - Southgate on 'deserved' win

Video

'You like wrestling?' Pundits analyse Kane penalty appeals

Video

Late winner was 'bit of justice' - Harry Kane

Video

Kane heads last-gasp England winner

Video

Highlights: Belgium 3-0 Panama

Video

'Moment of magic' - Mertens volley sets up Belgium win

Video

Sweden's Granqvist scores penalty after VAR review

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired