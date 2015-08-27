London Irish: Sevens playmaker Christian Lewis-Pratt joins Exiles

Christian Lewis-Pratt
Christian Lewis-Pratt has previously played for Northampton and Yorkshire Carnegie

Former England sevens playmaker Christian Lewis-Pratt has signed a short-term deal with London Irish.

The 24-year-old has been named as a replacement for the Exiles' pre-season friendly against Munster on Friday.

Lewis-Pratt has previously played for Northampton, Yorkshire Carnegie and Doncaster Knights. He is also a graduate of the London Irish Academy.

He will provide additional options in the back line of new coach Tom Coventry's squad.

