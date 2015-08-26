Rugby World Cup 2015: Mehrtens & Marshall join BBC team

Andrew Mehrtens scored 967 points in 70 Tests for New Zealand between 1995 and 2004

Rugby World Cup Hosts: England and Wales. Dates: 18 September-31 October Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra, BBC Radio Wales and in Welsh on BBC Radio Cymru, plus live text commentary on every match on the BBC Sport website.

All Blacks legends Andrew Mehrtens and Justin Marshall have joined the BBC as part of its live radio, online and digital coverage of the 2015 World Cup.

An expert line-up, led by World Cup winner Matt Dawson, also includes ex-Australia full-back Matt Burke, Jonathan Davies and Gavin Hastings.

Commentary of all the home nations' matches plus other key games will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live or 5 live sports extra.

The tournament starts on 18 September.

It begins when England take on Fiji at Twickenham. Pool A rivals Wales meet Uruguay on 20 September, while Scotland face Japan in Pool B on 23 September. Ireland open their Pool D campaign against Canada on 19 September.

BBC Sport's comprehensive digital coverage will also ensure all the latest news, reports and analysis is available via the BBC Sport website and on the BBC Sport app.

Fans can also keep up to date with all the action by signing up to the new rugby alerts service available on the BBC Sport app. This new feature provides the latest line-ups, match starts, score updates and half-time and full-time scores from all the Rugby World Cup's competing teams.

Online analysis comes from the BBC's expert line-up with an insider's view from former England centre Jeremy Guscott in his exclusive BBC Sport column.

Audiences will be encouraged to follow and share their views on BBC Sport's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts using #bbcrugby.

"I'm really excited about the breadth of our radio and online content from the Rugby World Cup - encompassing all the stories, discussion and interviews plus of course the brilliant 5 live commentaries," said Richard Burgess, BBC's Head of Radio Sport.

"Our line-up, led by correspondent Ian Robertson, will bring unparalleled expertise and insight to audiences throughout every day of the tournament, breaking the latest news and capturing all the action of what promises to be a great World Cup."